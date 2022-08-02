TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$6.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

TNET traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $81.78. 552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,466. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $109.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $36,142.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $36,142.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ralph A. Clark acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $475,669.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 15,244 shares of company stock worth $1,181,266 in the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $471,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $341,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,455,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

