Tricida (TCDA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Tricida to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect Tricida to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tricida Stock Up 9.0 %

TCDA traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 5,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $57,665.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,577,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,732,961.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 980,104 shares of company stock worth $9,343,010. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tricida by 290.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Articles

