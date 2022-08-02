TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $42.45, but opened at $47.07. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 3,957 shares traded.
The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $712.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.98.
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
