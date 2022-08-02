Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.22. 18,140,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,161,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIG. StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

In other news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $240,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Transocean by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 535,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 5,526.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.