TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $45.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $123,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,592.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $123,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,830 shares of company stock worth $7,123,870. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,953,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 32,209 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

