TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $540,295.04 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $540,295.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,500.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 3.0 %

TMDX traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,708. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 365,473 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $10,233,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 74,944 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMDX. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

