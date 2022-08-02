Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Down to $64.09

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.09, but opened at $60.45. Transcat shares last traded at $67.23, with a volume of 148 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Transcat from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $510.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Transcat by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 535.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 154.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 140,128 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.