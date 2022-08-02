Traders Purchase Large Volume of HSBC Put Options (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,120 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12% compared to the average daily volume of 4,560 put options.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.88) to GBX 735 ($9.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.31) to GBX 525 ($6.43) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 624 ($7.65) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.