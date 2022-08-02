Traders Purchase Large Volume of HSBC Put Options (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,120 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12% compared to the average daily volume of 4,560 put options.
HSBC Stock Performance
Shares of HSBC opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.88) to GBX 735 ($9.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.31) to GBX 525 ($6.43) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 624 ($7.65) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HSBC (HSBC)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.