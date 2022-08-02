Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 22,956 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 156% compared to the average volume of 8,973 call options.

UP Fintech Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of UP Fintech stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 223,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

UP Fintech Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 303,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 656,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

