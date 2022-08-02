Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 22,956 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 156% compared to the average volume of 8,973 call options.
Shares of UP Fintech stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 223,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $19.08.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
