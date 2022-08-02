TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY) Trading Down 0.2%

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 31,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 204,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Institutional Trading of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

