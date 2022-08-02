Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TRMLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 1.5559 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $63.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

