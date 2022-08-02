TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$147.44.

TMX Group Price Performance

TSE:X opened at C$131.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$121.42 and a 1-year high of C$145.69.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.6078444 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

