TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Update

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the June 30th total of 98,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TLG Acquisition One

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in TLG Acquisition One by 13.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 296,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 35,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in TLG Acquisition One by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 317,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 57,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TLGA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,382. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. TLG Acquisition One has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.88.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

