TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Hits $1.09 on Exchanges

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $58.19 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,078.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003854 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00128056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031514 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TitanSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

