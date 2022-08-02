Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TITN. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

TITN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,466. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $648.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $239,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

