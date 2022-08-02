Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Titan International Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. 5,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $929.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.33. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Get Titan International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Titan International

In other news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

About Titan International

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.