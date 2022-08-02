Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.
Titan International Stock Down 12.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TWI traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. 5,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $929.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.33. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $19.81.
Insider Transactions at Titan International
In other news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan International (TWI)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.