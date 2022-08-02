Timothy M. Ring Sells 2,000 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.70. The company had a trading volume of 881,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,392. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 84,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,034,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.