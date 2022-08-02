TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 295,120 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295,120 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Envestnet worth $34,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENV. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENV opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.28 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

