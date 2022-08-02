TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 732,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 188,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $48,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in AtriCure by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 436,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $89.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.20.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

