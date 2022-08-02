TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,400 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Hubbell worth $40,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $7,981,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $6,160,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $220.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.76.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.