TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 402,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of MaxLinear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $21,036,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $11,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MaxLinear by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after acquiring an additional 105,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in MaxLinear by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 171,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 102,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

MaxLinear Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MXL opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

