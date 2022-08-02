TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $21.15 Million Stake in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Sterling Check worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 36.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Check news, Director L Frederick Sutherland purchased 43,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $658,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

