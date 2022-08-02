TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of ExlService worth $51,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,588 shares of company stock worth $1,253,191. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXLS stock opened at $168.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.46. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $171.23. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

