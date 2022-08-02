TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,787 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of PowerSchool worth $29,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PowerSchool by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,372,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after buying an additional 122,258 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in PowerSchool by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 737,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 258,894 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PowerSchool by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 89,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in PowerSchool by 68.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 415,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 168,477 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

