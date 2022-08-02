TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95,653 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of New Relic worth $47,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in New Relic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 74.08% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,679.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,679.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $96,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,101. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

