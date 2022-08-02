TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 822,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,770 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $25,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 88,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,930.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 6.5 %

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

