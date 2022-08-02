Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. DA Davidson cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thor Industries

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,159,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 36.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 716,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 135.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

