TheStreet Downgrades Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to C

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital Product Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $293.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 1,744.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,148 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

