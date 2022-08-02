The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.