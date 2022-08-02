The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Raised by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE TJX traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $61.42. 124,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,666. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

