The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in July

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,800 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 464,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,628.0 days.
Siam Cement Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCVPF remained flat at $10.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. Siam Cement Public has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $12.75.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
