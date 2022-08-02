The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.88.
SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:SMG opened at $88.12 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $72.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.
