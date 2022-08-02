The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,358,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

