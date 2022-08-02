The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $17,358,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,818,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

