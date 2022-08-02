The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Receives Maintains Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HIG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.82.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 106,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.