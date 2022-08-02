The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given Maintains Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.41. 86,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after acquiring an additional 225,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

