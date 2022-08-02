The Graph Trading 27% Higher Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $826.27 million and approximately $86.84 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One The Graph coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

