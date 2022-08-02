The Goldman Sachs Group Trims AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Target Price to $34.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE AMC opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $52.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,381,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,484,000 after purchasing an additional 296,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,431,000 after acquiring an additional 428,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,909,000 after acquiring an additional 423,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.