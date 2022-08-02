The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.46 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 73,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,122. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 597,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 127,290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $606,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,772,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,547,000 after purchasing an additional 79,771 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

