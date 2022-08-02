The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,504,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,197 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $279,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 81,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 75,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,033,246. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $277.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

