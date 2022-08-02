The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 4.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $201,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. 333,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,690. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

