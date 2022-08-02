TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Cowen boosted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

TFI International Price Performance

TFII stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.77. 83,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TFI International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

