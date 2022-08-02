TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Cowen boosted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.
TFI International Price Performance
TFII stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.77. 83,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
