Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Medtronic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 806,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,497,000 after buying an additional 54,816 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 24,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $93.40. 37,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.17. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

