Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,790 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, hitting $328.45. 16,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,907. The company has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

