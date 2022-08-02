Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,328 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $4.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.91. 5,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,010. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.17.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Get Rating

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

