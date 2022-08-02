Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,948 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Cowen lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.15.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %

ELV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $471.12. 9,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.89 and its 200-day moving average is $477.64. The company has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.