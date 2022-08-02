Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 15,071 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of C traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 152,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,058,938. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

