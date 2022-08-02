Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.93. 6,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,719. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

