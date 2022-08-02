Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,693 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. State Street Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. 294,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,558,340. The company has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

