Texas Permanent School Fund Has $27.13 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.43. 38,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.94, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.76.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

